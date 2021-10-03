Live events on the horizon in Rangeley

(RANGELEY, ME) Live events are lining up on the Rangeley calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rangeley area:

Artist Reception: Pealer Sanders - "Dreaming Awake" Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Artist Reception: Dr Susy Sanders and Jud Pealer – “Dreaming Awake” Opening Reception: Saturday October 16, 2021 5:30 - 7:00 PM The exhibit runs from October 16, 2021 through January 2, 2022. Fall...

1st Annual Chili Cookoff Andover, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 439 S Main St, Andover, ME

Bring your best Chili and be voted to win our 1st Annual Chili cook-off winner! Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place🙂 Must submit entry by 9/30!

CRNEMBA Work Day Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3001 Outdoor Center Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME

On Saturday, October 30, we are sponsoring a Volunteer Trail Work Day. We will be doing general trail maintenance and fall clean-up. If you own a leaf rake, please bring it to the work day as...

Trick or Treat Trail Ride Andover, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 78 Airport Rd, Andover, ME

Get those costumes ready, costume class between the trail rides in the ring. Leadline/ Walk Trot trail will be around the grounds at 9am. The youth and adult trail ride will leave from the grounds...

Movie: Falling for Figaro Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Falling for Figaro October 1 – 3 and 8-10 Showtimes: October 1 & 2: 5 PM & 8 PM October 3: 1 PM & 4 PM October 8 & 9: 5 PM & 8 PM October 10: 1 PM & 4 PM A brilliant young fund manager leaves her...