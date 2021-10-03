What’s up Stratford: Local events calendar

(STRATFORD, CA) Stratford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stratford area:

Lead- the-Way - Leader Symposium Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 505 W Cameron St, Hanford, CA

A fun-filled day of adult leadership and older youth development, networking and reconnecting with Girl Scout volunteers, crafts and games with friends, exploring new ideas and skills to enhance...

California Cup 2021 Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

California Cup is 3 action packed nights of racing with pre lim nights on Thursday October 14th, Friday October 15th and the finale on Saturday October 16th! SIX classes will partake in this...

A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings. Saturday, October 2nd. 5pm About this Event Join us Saturday, October 2nd for our annual "A Night At The Stables" Benefiting New Beginnings. Gates...

Mini Music Makers Class Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 711 W Cinnamon Dr, Lemoore, CA

Join Miss Brittany as we make music and move our bodies! Registration though Lemoore Recreation Center.

shell, ca Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in shell_ca? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.