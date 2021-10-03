CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stratford, CA

What’s up Stratford: Local events calendar

Stratford Dispatch
Stratford Dispatch
 6 days ago

(STRATFORD, CA) Stratford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stratford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qv2nd_0cFqM4BR00

Lead- the-Way - Leader Symposium

Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 505 W Cameron St, Hanford, CA

A fun-filled day of adult leadership and older youth development, networking and reconnecting with Girl Scout volunteers, crafts and games with friends, exploring new ideas and skills to enhance...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUrUf_0cFqM4BR00

California Cup 2021

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

California Cup is 3 action packed nights of racing with pre lim nights on Thursday October 14th, Friday October 15th and the finale on Saturday October 16th! SIX classes will partake in this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8eWk_0cFqM4BR00

A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings. Saturday, October 2nd. 5pm About this Event Join us Saturday, October 2nd for our annual "A Night At The Stables" Benefiting New Beginnings. Gates...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0rOw_0cFqM4BR00

Mini Music Makers Class

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 711 W Cinnamon Dr, Lemoore, CA

Join Miss Brittany as we make music and move our bodies! Registration though Lemoore Recreation Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHnN2_0cFqM4BR00

shell, ca

Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in shell_ca? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stratford, CA
Hanford, CA
Government
City
Lemoore, CA
Local
California Government
City
Hanford, CA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Volunteers#Sun Oct 10#Lemoore Recreation Center#Fandango
Stratford Dispatch

Stratford Dispatch

Stratford, CA
28
Followers
273
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stratford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy