Melcher-dallas, IA

Live events Melcher-Dallas — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Melcher-Dallas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melcher-Dallas:

Upper Room Worship & Prayer Night

Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1005 N Lincoln St, Knoxville, IA

Join us on Wednesday Nights at 7pm for this time of worship and prayer! Upper Room is about two things; Intimacy and Intercession. We experience intimacy with God through prayer and worship. When...

Let's Meet for Koffee

Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 213 E Main St #101, Knoxville, IA

Let’s Meet for Koffee is an opportunity for local business owners and managers to get together monthly in an informal setting to discuss, share, and simply know they are not alone in their...

Pool tournament

Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 208 E Robinson St, Knoxville, IA

Sign up starts at 1 pm. $10 entry fee. Must be 21+

Hypnosis Comedy Show

Williamson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Williamson Ave, Williamson, IA

H3 Hypnosis and the Slykhuis Twilight Tearoom are pairing up to bring you a night of fun and laughter at they Historic Williamson School, home of the tearoom. At this event the audience becomes...

100+ Men - Red Rock - Q4 Meeting

Knoxville, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 West Main Street, Knoxville, IA 50138

We'll be holding our Q4 meeting at Peace Tree Brewing in Knoxville. Come for a meal, a cold beverage, and our business meeting.

