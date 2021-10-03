Dennis events coming soon

(DENNIS, MS) Live events are lining up on the Dennis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dennis:

Honor of Unknown Union Soldier Guntown, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

A headstone memorializing a fallen Union soldier will be dedicated where he was laid to rest after his body being found in 1953. You may also like the following events from MS Final Stands...

TCP Varsity Football @ Thrasher Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

The Thrasher (Booneville, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Tupelo Christian Prep (Belden, MS) on Friday, October 22.

Spring Street Cigars Booneville Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 408 W College St, Booneville, MS

Best Cigar Events by Rocky Patel Premium Cigars - for lovers of tobacco, craftsmanship, cigars, and luxury.

It's a Wonderful Life, Live Read - Saturday Performance Baldwyn, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 110 West Main Street, Baldwyn, MS 38824

This Christmas season, The Claude Gentry Theatre presents "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, a Live Reading." A classic. The PERFECT holiday event!

Storytime at the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 210 W Cedar St, Fulton, MS

Storytime is held every Saturday at 12:00 pm at the Itawamba County Library.