Kenmare, ND

Live events on the horizon in Kenmare

 6 days ago

(KENMARE, ND) Kenmare has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kenmare:

Musical-Dinner-Show, SchlossHotel Holzrichter

Palermo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Hohenlimburger Str. 15, 58769 Veserde-Wiblingwerde

In unserer Musical-Dinner-Show erleben Sie Highlights der großen Musical-Klassiker in einer atemberaubenden Abendshow.

Event 62 Z Bar-$150 Buy In w/ Optional $150 Add-on-Featuring B.B. Ante Only Structure

Carpio, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 511 Main St, Carpio, ND

Event 62 Z Bar-$150 Buy In w/ Optional $150 Add-on-Featuring B.B. Ante Only Structure-***20,000 Starting Stack!!!***NOON START TIME!!!*** Z Bar, Carpio ND October 23rd, 2021 Sponsored by Veteran's...

Trail of Treats

Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Come into our local businesses to grab some treats! We will have participating businesses and events posted soon! Please stay tuned!!

