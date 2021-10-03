Events on the Springer calendar

(SPRINGER, NM) Live events are lining up on the Springer calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springer area:

Casual Coffee with the Mayor Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Come speak with the Mayor and one or two Council Members in a casual atmosphere! Bring your own coffee cup!

Live Music at El Jefe Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 5 Springs Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Musical Guest: Jae Lesley Enjoy tasty tacos, mouthwatering margs, stunning scenery, and toe-tapping tunes every week on the patio of El Jefe, located at the base of the mountain across from the...



Fall Big Clean Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Angel Fire, NM

Fall Big Clean at Camp Elliott Barker, Angel Fire, NM 87714, Angel Fire, United States on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 01:00 pm

October NVWHC Veterans Retreat Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM

October NVWHC Veterans Retreat hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à October NVWHC Veterans Retreat, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Colexico Experience Presents One-Eyed Jacks at El Raton! Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 115 N 2nd St, Raton, NM

Presented by Sexy Pizza. One-Eyed Jacks is a 1961 American Technicolor Western film starring and directed by Marlon Brando; it was the only film he directed. It was originally planned to be...