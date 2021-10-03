CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springer, NM

Events on the Springer calendar

Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
 6 days ago

(SPRINGER, NM) Live events are lining up on the Springer calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springer area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuC5i_0cFqM0eX00

Casual Coffee with the Mayor

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Come speak with the Mayor and one or two Council Members in a casual atmosphere! Bring your own coffee cup!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjB6A_0cFqM0eX00

Live Music at El Jefe

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 5 Springs Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Musical Guest: Jae Lesley Enjoy tasty tacos, mouthwatering margs, stunning scenery, and toe-tapping tunes every week on the patio of El Jefe, located at the base of the mountain across from the...\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGBHJ_0cFqM0eX00

Fall Big Clean

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Angel Fire, NM

Fall Big Clean at Camp Elliott Barker, Angel Fire, NM 87714, Angel Fire, United States on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS9xK_0cFqM0eX00

October NVWHC Veterans Retreat

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM

October NVWHC Veterans Retreat hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à October NVWHC Veterans Retreat, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bj7Iv_0cFqM0eX00

Colexico Experience Presents One-Eyed Jacks at El Raton!

Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 115 N 2nd St, Raton, NM

Presented by Sexy Pizza. One-Eyed Jacks is a 1961 American Technicolor Western film starring and directed by Marlon Brando; it was the only film he directed. It was originally planned to be...

Springer, NM
ABOUT

With Springer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

