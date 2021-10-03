Coming soon: Washington events

(WASHINGTON, KS) Live events are coming to Washington.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:

Thursday Evening Family Storytime Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 1009 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

UPDATE: Due to the current county Covid counts, we are requesting that parents and children (3 & up) wear face coverings while we are in the meeting room. Bring your kids to our library...

Black Squirrel Night in Marysville Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 N 10th St, Marysville, KS

Black Squirrel Night, sponsored by the Marysville Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee, will be held in the evening in downtown Marysville. Entertainment, food booths, bake sales, Fire Department...

Marysville Farmers Market Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1006 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

Marysville Farmers Market Downtown Marysville. The market has plenty of events planned this season. The market will run every Saturday through October from 8 to 11 a.m. at Seventh and Broadway...

Tai Chi- Church of Christ (Wymore) Wymore, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 618 W M St, Wymore, NE

This class is led by Kathy Erickson, a RN and certified Delay the Disease instructor.

Available — Archetype Images Photography Wymore, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 221 N 11th St, Wymore, NE

Archetype Images specializes in photographing families, high school seniors, and small businesses. Serving Beatrice, Nebraska and the surrounding areas including, but not limited to: Wymore NE...