Coming soon: Washington events

 6 days ago

(WASHINGTON, KS) Live events are coming to Washington.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:

Thursday Evening Family Storytime

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 1009 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

UPDATE: Due to the current county Covid counts, we are requesting that parents and children (3 & up) wear face coverings while we are in the meeting room. Bring your kids to our library...

Black Squirrel Night in Marysville

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 N 10th St, Marysville, KS

Black Squirrel Night, sponsored by the Marysville Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee, will be held in the evening in downtown Marysville. Entertainment, food booths, bake sales, Fire Department...

Marysville Farmers Market

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1006 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

Marysville Farmers Market Downtown Marysville. The market has plenty of events planned this season. The market will run every Saturday through October from 8 to 11 a.m. at Seventh and Broadway...

Tai Chi- Church of Christ (Wymore)

Wymore, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 618 W M St, Wymore, NE

This class is led by Kathy Erickson, a RN and certified Delay the Disease instructor.

Available — Archetype Images Photography

Wymore, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 221 N 11th St, Wymore, NE

Archetype Images specializes in photographing families, high school seniors, and small businesses. Serving Beatrice, Nebraska and the surrounding areas including, but not limited to: Wymore NE...

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
With Washington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

