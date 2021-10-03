CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley, MI

Coming soon: Ashley events

Ashley Updates
Ashley Updates
 6 days ago

(ASHLEY, MI) Ashley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLvbA_0cFqLy7j00

Spooky Trivia Night

Alma, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 118 E Superior St, Alma, MI

Put your thinking cap on and join us at Highland Blush for a spooky evening of trivia! This event is open for all ages! Stay tuned for more details on our Facebook page! You may also like the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33G2ZQ_0cFqLy7j00

Zumba with Stephanie

Alma, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Vassar St, Alma, MI

Come bust out your moves with Stephanie in our weekly Zumba class! Beginners are welcome! Students, Faculty, and Staff are free! Members of Rec center are free! Admissions for everyone else...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hw7aK_0cFqLy7j00

Mixed Nutz Band

Elsie, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 145 E Main St, Elsie, MI

Mixed Nutz will be playing some of your favorite classic country and pop songs for your listening and dancing pleasure EVERY OTHER MONDAY from 5:00pm - 8:00pm on our patio!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHcMb_0cFqLy7j00

Bruske Bible Study

Alma, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Alma, MI

Want to dig deeper into the bible? Want to meet new friends? Meet in the Bruske lobby every Monday at 8pm! Hope to see you there! Want to dig deeper into the bible? Want to meet new friends? Meet...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eoZdc_0cFqLy7j00

IM Fall Golf League

Ithaca, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1508 N State Rd, Ithaca, MI

Come out to The Fields Golf Course every Sunday afternoon to play some Intramural Golf! Faculty, Staff, and Students are welcome to sign up and try to win that coveted Intramural Champion T-Shirt...

