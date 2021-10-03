Rock Point events coming up

(ROCK POINT, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Rock Point calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rock Point:

Lessons from an Unknown Prospect Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 210 7th East, Bluff, UT 84512

A natural pigment discussion by University of Utah professor Elpitha Tsoutsounakis

River Cane Flute Making Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2625 U.S. 191, Bluff, UT 84512

Make a simple cane flute with Ute Mountain Ute musician Aldean Ketchum

Cross Country - Varsity - Coed Chinle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 191 US-191, Chinle, AZ

Sport: Cross Country Level: Varsity Game Type: Sport Gender: Coed Place: Away Opponent: Holbrook HS; Winslow HS; Chinle HS

Kayenta Chapter Planning Meeting Kayenta, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: US-163, Kayenta, AZ

This meeting will be in-person (15 Max) and through teleconference. Please follow all NN & CDC guidelines. Call for more info. 928-697-5520



Plein Air Painting Workshop Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Bluff Road, Bluff, UT 84512

A plein air painting workshop with local artist Eileen Fjerstad