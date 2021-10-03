CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Point, AZ

Rock Point events coming up

Rock Point Dispatch
Rock Point Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ROCK POINT, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Rock Point calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rock Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hopl7_0cFqLxF000

Lessons from an Unknown Prospect

Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 210 7th East, Bluff, UT 84512

A natural pigment discussion by University of Utah professor Elpitha Tsoutsounakis

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNl35_0cFqLxF000

River Cane Flute Making

Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2625 U.S. 191, Bluff, UT 84512

Make a simple cane flute with Ute Mountain Ute musician Aldean Ketchum

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvsTf_0cFqLxF000

Cross Country - Varsity - Coed

Chinle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 191 US-191, Chinle, AZ

Sport: Cross Country Level: Varsity Game Type: Sport Gender: Coed Place: Away Opponent: Holbrook HS; Winslow HS; Chinle HS

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwSzA_0cFqLxF000

Kayenta Chapter Planning Meeting

Kayenta, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: US-163, Kayenta, AZ

This meeting will be in-person (15 Max) and through teleconference. Please follow all NN & CDC guidelines. Call for more info. 928-697-5520\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3z5e_0cFqLxF000

Plein Air Painting Workshop

Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Bluff Road, Bluff, UT 84512

A plein air painting workshop with local artist Eileen Fjerstad

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Point, AZ
City
Holbrook, AZ
City
Chinle, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Live Events#University Of Utah#Bluff Ut 84512#Aldean Ketchum Starts#Nn Cdc#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Rock Point Dispatch

Rock Point Dispatch

Rock Point, AZ
2
Followers
166
Post
155
Views
ABOUT

With Rock Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy