Washburn, ND

Washburn calendar: Events coming up

Washburn News Alert
Washburn News Alert
 6 days ago

(WASHBURN, ND) Washburn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Washburn:

Bismarck-Mandan Natural Mamas

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 609 W Main St, Mandan, ND

Props & Hops 2021

Mandan, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4470 North Dakota 6, #Unit 42, Mandan, ND 58554

We will be honoring and showing our appreciation to area Aircraft Maintenance Technicians at this year's event!

Custer Health Immunization Clinic

Center, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 111 E Main St, Center, ND

Custer Health will hold an immunization clinic at the Center Custer Health office from 3:00 - 4:30pm CT. Call 667-3370 for an appointment.

Paint Night At Thomas And Moriarty's

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 W Main St, Mandan, ND

Come and join us at Thomas And Moriarty's for a fun and fabulous paint night ! We all LOVE Sugar skulls- come and create yours! You will paint a 16 x 20 acrylic painting - all supplies included...

Ernie & Betty Bergquist & Guests

Wilton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

G & G Auctioneers is having Ernie & Betty Bergquist & Guests in Wilton ND on Oct 9, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

