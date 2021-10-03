CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midville, GA

Live events on the horizon in Midville

 6 days ago

(MIDVILLE, GA) Midville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Midville area:

Bee-yond the Honeycomb

Millen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1053 Magnolia Springs Rd, Millen, GA

Do your part in saving the bees by creating your very own bee habitat a safe place for bees to hang out and refresh. Join us Saturday at 2pm as we uncover

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Waynesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 130 GA-24, Waynesboro, GA

Trying to win the approval of her friends, 17-year-old Tiffany sneaks out of the house to go to a Halloween bash at a fraternity.

Hat & Spur Ranch Pro Rodeo

Waynesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Date: October 15 & 16, 2021Venue: The Hat & Spur Ranch | 250 Peacock Rd | Waynesboro, GA | Hours: Gates open at 6pm | Rodeo starts at 7:30pm About this Event te: October 15th & 16th, 2021 Venue...

Bustling Bats

Millen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1053 Magnolia Springs Rd, Millen, GA

It's International Bat Night! Help us celebrate this incredible animal with a fun craft and interpretive talk. We'll learn about the ecological importance of this curious flying mammal, as well...

Kids Halloween Bucket Paint Party

Millen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 442 Recreation Dr, Millen, GA

KIDS HALLOWEEN BUCKET PAINT PARTY THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21 DROP IN 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM AGES 3-15 $20.00 PER CHILD REGISTER IN ADVANCE

IN THIS ARTICLE
Midville, GA
ABOUT

With Midville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

