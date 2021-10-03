CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferron, UT

Events on the Ferron calendar

Ferron Bulletin
Ferron Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FERRON, UT) Ferron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ferron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIMqI_0cFqLuap00

Tope Folarin -

Ephraim, UT

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 150 College Ave E, Ephraim, UT

The Convocation program at Snow College is excited to host Tope Folarin, author of A Particular Kind of Black Man. Catch us in Eccles Performing Arts Center (building), Jorgensen Concert Hall...

Sing!

Ephraim, UT

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 150 College Ave E, Ephraim, UT

The Snow College Choirs will perform a concert titled SING! – celebrating our return to in-person singing after a long break. And to mark the 240th anniversary of Mozart's death, the Cadence...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iuyt6_0cFqLuap00

Ephraim IFA Cattleman's Dinner and Presentations

Ephraim, UT

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 85 W 100 N, Ephraim, UT

Learn how to increase operational efficiency and enjoy a tasty meal! Join us Thursday October 7th from 6:30 - 8:30 pm for dinner provided by Cow Camp Catering and presentations from our IFA...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3av0PD_0cFqLuap00

Girls' Volleyball - State Tournament @ Utah Valley University — Wasatch Academy | America's Boarding School for Generation Z

Mt Pleasant, UT

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 S 100 W, Mt Pleasant, UT

120 South 100 West, Mt. Pleasant, Utah 84647

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcwhm_0cFqLuap00

NTCC Rodeo Weekend

Mt Pleasant, UT

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 150 W 1000 S St, Mt Pleasant, UT

Ladies Breakaway Roping 10-14 College Rodeo 10-15/16 Rough Stock Rodeo 10-16

ABOUT

With Ferron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

