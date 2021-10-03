Events on the Ferron calendar

(FERRON, UT) Ferron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ferron:

Tope Folarin - Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 150 College Ave E, Ephraim, UT

The Convocation program at Snow College is excited to host Tope Folarin, author of A Particular Kind of Black Man. Catch us in Eccles Performing Arts Center (building), Jorgensen Concert Hall...

Sing! Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 150 College Ave E, Ephraim, UT

The Snow College Choirs will perform a concert titled SING! – celebrating our return to in-person singing after a long break. And to mark the 240th anniversary of Mozart’s death, the Cadence...

Ephraim IFA Cattleman's Dinner and Presentations Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 85 W 100 N, Ephraim, UT

Learn how to increase operational efficiency and enjoy a tasty meal! Join us Thursday October 7th from 6:30 - 8:30 pm for dinner provided by Cow Camp Catering and presentations from our IFA...

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 S 100 W, Mt Pleasant, UT

NTCC Rodeo Weekend Mt Pleasant, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 150 W 1000 S St, Mt Pleasant, UT

Ladies Breakaway Roping 10-14 College Rodeo 10-15/16 Rough Stock Rodeo 10-16