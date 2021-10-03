CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scooba, MS

Events on the Scooba calendar

Scooba Digest
Scooba Digest
 6 days ago

(SCOOBA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Scooba calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scooba:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsynA_0cFqLti600

Big Daddy Weave - All Things New Tour

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3412 N Hills St., Meridian, MS 39305

Get your tickets to Big Daddy Weave's All Things New Tour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVe2u_0cFqLti600

WLXC Invitational ** Date Change**

Collinsville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 WLXC Invitational ** Date Change**, hosted by West Lauderdale High School in Collinsville MS. Starting Thursday, October 7th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIRWc_0cFqLti600

Fall Break

Collinsville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 9916A W Lauderdale Rd, Collinsville, MS

What Fall Break When 10/11/2021 Where All LCSD schools/offices will be closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAg4s_0cFqLti600

Mac Town Blues Festival

Macon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

All Festivals of Macon, Mississippi. Festival, Fairs and Celebration Events in Macon, Mississippi. City festivals, Religious and Cultural festival events of Macon, Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjDHi_0cFqLti600

Kid's Night In

Preston, Bogue Chitto, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1303 McDonald Rd, Preston, MS

Enjoy a night out, we'll watch the kids. Coye Youth is sponsoring a kids night in, they are taking donations as payment. Just drop them off and enjoy a few hours kids free.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scooba Digest

Scooba Digest

Scooba, MS
ABOUT

With Scooba Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

