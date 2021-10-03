Osborne events calendar

(OSBORNE, KS) Osborne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Osborne:

Drug Identification, Paraphernalia, and the Motor Vehicle Stop Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1430 S Fossil, Russell, KS

About This Course: This course is intended to give police officers the training they deserve to formulate effective and well-rounded opinions that can be utilized when initiating a motor vehicle...

Russell Area Farmers Market Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 18 - October, 2021Friday, 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Location:385 North Van Houten

The Newlywed and Broke Tour Mankato, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 214 North High Street, Mankato, KS 66956

An Iraq War veteran, Josh has used his humor and easy-going stage presence to entertain thousands of people.

Dream Big Forum at NCK Technical College Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3033 US-24, Beloit, KS

What are your dreams for Mitchell County? Solomon Valley Community Foundation wants to know! We've just launched a brand new initiative called Dream Big and we're offering $50,000 to help make...

The Blast Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3721 183rd St, Russell, KS

The Blast at LaSada Lodge, 3721 183rd St., Russell, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 02:00 pm