Coming soon: Lockwood events

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Lockwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lockwood:

Lamar v Monett Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 503 Maple St, Lamar, MO

Lamar v Monett at Thomas M. O'Sullivan Stadium, 308 Maple, Lamar, MO 64759, Lamar, United States on Thu Oct 21 2021 at 05:30 pm

Craig Welch playing at Mama Loca’s Ash Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Live music and great food You may also like the following events from Craig Welch Music

Picnic in the Park Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join us every 4th Thursday starting in March for Picnic In The Park (except in August). Come and enjoy lunch and dinner outdoors in our beautiful Lamar City Park. Coming and enjoy some amazing...

Auction : Northern Appaloosa Sale. Sparta, Missouri MO Miller, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 14590 State Hwy 96, Miller, MO

Long time horse rancher is parting with his beloved Appaloosa Brood Mares after loosing his beloved wife earlier this year to Covid. They have spent the last two decades build a horse program. It...

Down on the Farm Fall! Stotts City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 15144 State Hwy 97, Stotts City, MO

Country Roads Family Fun Farm is proud to bring you all of the best of the Fall Season at one location! What do we offer? Fun Farm Play: All the indoor and outdoor play areas and activities your...