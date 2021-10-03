CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Valley, ID

Garden Valley calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Garden Valley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Garden Valley area:

Disciples Together

Cascade, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 349 Cabarton Rd, Cascade, ID

As a discipleship team, we have talked a lot over the years about being discipled by others ("Who is discipling you?") and about discipling others ("Who are you discipling?") More recently, we...

Halloween Bash

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3867 ID-21, Idaho City, ID

Yer Mama! Halloween Bash! LIVE MUSIC You may also like the following events from Gold Mine Grill & Saloon

The Wolverine Color Run

Garden Valley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 91 Old Crouch Rd, Garden Valley, ID

The Wolverine Color Run is on Friday October 15, 2021.

Boise Area Runners Training Camp

Cascade, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 110 W Market St, Cascade, ID

The Boise Area Runners Training Camp is on Friday October 15, 2021 to Sunday October 17, 2021.

Family Summer Palooza

Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 5610 N Glenwood St, Boise, ID 83714

The Family Summer Palooza provides a packed full day of entertainment and interactive fun zones for all ages to kick off summer!

