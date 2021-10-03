Coming soon: Mount Nebo events

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Mount Nebo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mount Nebo:

G.D.B. Coffee House Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

G.D.B. Coffee House at 922 Broad St, Summersville, WV 26651-1709, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

marne, wv Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in marne_wv? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Whitewater Rafting in Beautiful New River Gorge West Virgina! Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 Oscar White Rd, Lansing, WV

We will be camping in New River Gorge Area with New & Gauley Adventures Friday October 15th thru 17th. It is Bridge Day Weekend, Gauley season and the last weekend for whitewater rafting...

Taste of Bridge Day 2021 Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 219 Co Rte 60/5, Lansing, WV

Once Oak Hill and Fayetteville Rotary Clubs have merged to be Canyon Rim Rotary Club who organizes the annual Taste Of Bridge Day. This is a family friendly event that showcases the area's finest...

Naloxone Training Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

The Nicholas County DRC will be providing Narcan training at our center. We still be handing out narcan for those who need it. Also check out other Workshops in Summersville