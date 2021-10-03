CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfork, AR

Live events Norfork — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(NORFORK, AR) Norfork has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norfork area:

We Need Candy

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 710 Bradley Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Wednesday night October 27th we are packing candy bags to give away at our Block Parties on Sunday night October 31st. Leading up to this night we will be collecting individually wrapped candy...

1 LIFE Goes Bowling

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2998 US-62, Mountain Home, AR

1 LIFE is going bowling at Driftwood lanes on Saturday night October 9th. We ask students to sign up by Wednesday night October 6th. The cost is $10 which covers your food and bowling.

Red Cross Blood Drive

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 624 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Blood donors are in constant need, and there is an extreme blood shortage all across the country. Baxter Regional Medical Center will be hosting blood drives every month for the remainder of 2021...

Boos & Brews Monster Gala

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2545 Hwy 5 N, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Join us for Boos & Brews Monster Gala, the annual Love Life fundraiser of the Schliemann Center for Women's Health Education!

Book Club for Women

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Schliemann Center for Women Book Club meets the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. If you enjoy reading, we invite you to join us for social interaction, fellowship and discussion. Your...

