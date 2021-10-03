CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirklin, IN

Live events Kirklin — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(KIRKLIN, IN) Live events are lining up on the Kirklin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kirklin area:

Mobile Food Distribution in Sheridan

Sheridan, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1545 W 226th St, Sheridan, IN

Mobile Food distribution available on the first Thursday of the month in Sheridan! Sponsored by Six Points Church and Gleaners for Hamilton County residents the first Thursday monthly, unless...

4th Annual FREE Community Fall Festival

Lebanon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1402 W Main St, Lebanon, IN

Come join us for a FREE Family Fall Festival! 🎃 There will be inflatables, professional face painting, petting zoo, pony rides, Thomas the Train rides, toddler zone, carnival games, touch-a-truck...

Benefit Haunted house $3-$5

Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

We have officially as of today gotten dates set for this years haunted house!!! It’s so close yet so far away. October 15th at 6 pm will be the official kickoff for the halloween season for 7...

Small Group Gathering

Michigantown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

If you’re interested in joining a Small Group or you’re already in a Small Group or you’re just wondering what a Small Group is, you’re invited to a church-wide Small Group Gathering, October 3 at...

Healthy Communities Of Clinton County Coalition's Event

Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Whether you're a new mom, second mom or know someone who needs a little extra parental support, we welcome you to join us for our upcoming Community Baby Shower! RSVP and let us shower you with...

