CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoxie, KS

Hoxie events calendar

Hoxie News Flash
Hoxie News Flash
 6 days ago

(HOXIE, KS) Hoxie is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoxie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Q3o4_0cFqLltW00

Funeral mass

Park, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 202 Cottonwood St, Park, KS

Here is Leonard Pete Wildeman’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 24, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Leonard Pete Wildeman in Olathe...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjwFw_0cFqLltW00

Hill City at Trego - Nex-Tech Game Time Live Broadcast

WaKeeney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Address: 1200 Russell Ave, WaKeeney, KS

If you love high school football, you won't want to miss Game Time. Tune in to the live broadcast on October 15th where the Trego Golden Eagles will host the Hill City Ringnecks. The pre-game show...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CABob_0cFqLltW00

100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die - Book Signing

Hoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 732 Main St, Hoxie, KS

Roxie Yonkey; Book Signing; Free and open to the public.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QdIt_0cFqLltW00

OutKast Gambler 500

Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3083 US-83, Oakley, KS

This will be the next event in Kansas hosted by my buddies at OutKast Gambler. This will be our 1st time in Oakley Kansas

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ada4r_0cFqLltW00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at CENTER PIVOT

Quinter, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 300 Main Street, Quinter, KS 67752

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Quinter, KS
City
Hoxie, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Park, KS
City
Hill City, KS
City
Wakeeney, KS
City
Olathe, KS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Game Time#The Hill City Ringnecks#Sun Oct 10#Outkast Gambler
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Hoxie News Flash

Hoxie News Flash

Hoxie, KS
7
Followers
245
Post
510
Views
ABOUT

With Hoxie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy