Hoxie events calendar

(HOXIE, KS) Hoxie is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoxie area:

Funeral mass Park, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 202 Cottonwood St, Park, KS

Here is Leonard Pete Wildeman’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 24, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Leonard Pete Wildeman in Olathe...

Hill City at Trego - Nex-Tech Game Time Live Broadcast WaKeeney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Address: 1200 Russell Ave, WaKeeney, KS

If you love high school football, you won't want to miss Game Time. Tune in to the live broadcast on October 15th where the Trego Golden Eagles will host the Hill City Ringnecks. The pre-game show...

100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die - Book Signing Hoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 732 Main St, Hoxie, KS

Roxie Yonkey; Book Signing; Free and open to the public.

OutKast Gambler 500 Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3083 US-83, Oakley, KS

This will be the next event in Kansas hosted by my buddies at OutKast Gambler. This will be our 1st time in Oakley Kansas

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at CENTER PIVOT Quinter, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 300 Main Street, Quinter, KS 67752

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.