Bingham, ME

Coming soon: Bingham events

Bingham News Beat
 6 days ago

(BINGHAM, ME) Live events are coming to Bingham.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bingham:

Better Breathers Club

Skowhegan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 46 Fairview Ave, Skowhegan, ME

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their caregivers. Learn better ways to cope with...

Boho Arrow DIY Workshop

North Anson, Anson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 91 Madison St, North Anson, ME

Join me for another fun DIY Workshop with wood flowers. This project will be my popular, Boho Arrow wall decor! You can choose your style wood, arrow, dried filler and flowers to create a gorgeous...

10/25 - Paint Night At Southide Tavern

Skowhegan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Sampsons Shopping Center, 1 Waterville Rd, Skowhegan, ME

10/25 - Paint Night At Southide Tavern at SouthSide Tavern, 1 Waterville Rd, Skowhegan, ME 04976, Skowhegan, United States on Mon Oct 25 2021 at 06:30 pm

Maine Mountain Harvest Festival

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3001 Outdoor Center Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME

After this long and crazy year we've all had, we are so excited to announce that the Maine Mountain Harvest Festival Fundraiser is BACK! Maine Mountain Children's House is excited to host our...

3rd Annual Haunted House

Skowhegan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 170 Water St, Skowhegan, ME

Come, if you dare, to Somerset Lodge for our 3rd Annual Haunted House! What ghosts and ghouls await this year? "Children friendlier" show from 5-7pm (approx), with the REAL chillers coming out to...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bingham, ME
ABOUT

With Bingham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

