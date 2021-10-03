Live events on the horizon in Hill City

(HILL CITY, KS) Hill City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hill City:

Hill City at Trego - Nex-Tech Game Time Live Broadcast WaKeeney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Address: 1200 Russell Ave, WaKeeney, KS

If you love high school football, you won't want to miss Game Time. Tune in to the live broadcast on October 15th where the Trego Golden Eagles will host the Hill City Ringnecks. The pre-game show...

Fall Festival Codell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 409 Codell Rd, Codell, KS

Everyone is invited to come join us for a fun-filled evening of family-friendly events! Hay Rack Rides, Pumpkin Decorating Contest, Chili Cook-Off, Bean Bag Tournament, yard games, and more...

100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die - Book Signing Hoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 732 Main St, Hoxie, KS

Roxie Yonkey; Book Signing; Free and open to the public.

Tatting With Barb Stockton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 320 Main St, Stockton, KS

Join Barb to learn the basics of shuttle tatting. In the class, you will work on a beginner project. All supplies for the class are included, so just bring yourself to our classroom and have a...

Kansas Athletic Grants Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.