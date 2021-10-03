CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Plains, TX

Cross Plains events coming up

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Cross Plains calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cross Plains:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DNot_0cFqLhMc00

Blood Drive

Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 224 Early Blvd, Early, TX

Blood Drive at Bruner Auto Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac, 224 Early Boulevard, Early, TX 76802, Early, United States on Tue Oct 12 2021 at 10:00 am to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxBP7_0cFqLhMc00

Memorial Service

Baird, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 141 E 3rd St, Baird, TX

Sharon Louise Duit, 80, of Hot Springs Village, passed away September 13, 2021. She was born September 22, 1940 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Harry and Charlotte (Eggers) Rowelson. Sharon was as a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3fqT_0cFqLhMc00

The Final Race! Spooktacular, SPRING VALLEY MX

Clyde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 5508 Co Rd 115, Clyde, TX

As announced last weekend - Spring Valley will be closing their doors. BUT there is ONE MORE RACE before they do. AAMS are proud to be asked to come out and give it a proper send off - as only the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iod6r_0cFqLhMc00

10 Mile & Silver Platter Fall Wine Dinner

Brownwood, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 Center Avenue, Brownwood, TX 76801

The Silver Platter food truck will be pulling out all the stops for this 10 Mile wine pairing dinner with 4 courses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXnAK_0cFqLhMc00

Leon Boles Gun, Knife & Coin Show

Cisco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 309 Conrad Hilton Blvd, Cisco, TX

The Leon Boles Gun, Knife & Coin Show will be held on Oct 23rd – 24th, 2021 in Cisco, TX. This Cisco gun show is held at Conrad Hilton Center and hosted by Cisco Chamber of Commerce. All federal...

Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains, TX
