Kinsley, KS

Kinsley calendar: Coming events

Kinsley Updates
 6 days ago

(KINSLEY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Kinsley calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kinsley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6uav_0cFqLgTt00

Dodge City High School

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2201 W Ross Blvd, Dodge City, KS

Come get a better night's sleep AND support the Dodge City High School Choir & Orchestra 5th Annual Mattress Fundraiser! We will have over 20 different great name brands like Simmons Beautyrest...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8Feq_0cFqLgTt00

Boot Hill Baggers Octoberfest Cornhole Tournament to support the Meadowlark House

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Come out and support the Meadowlark house during this Octoberfest Cornhole Tournament. $800.00 guaranteed payout. Silver star hall (former Knights of Columbus building) Doubles $20 per person...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RiNc_0cFqLgTt00

Steve King Memorial Sprint Car and Midget Nationals

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 11322 110 Rd, Dodge City, KS

Classes: 360 Sprint Cars, IMCA Sprints, Rocky Mt Midgets, Miss Kitty Powder Puff Race, Kansas Antique Racers

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1GAf_0cFqLgTt00

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic

Kinsley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 620 W 8th St, Kinsley, KS

Join us for the annual flu vaccine drive-thru at Edwards County Medical Center. FREE for residents of Edwards County. High dose vaccines will be available. Open to ages 12+ Please enter from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YM0iz_0cFqLgTt00

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2601 Central Ave, Dodge City, KS

Help the Crisis Center honor survivors of Domestic violence. there will be cookies, raffle prizes, and swag bag giveaways. Check us out on Facebook or our website @ dodgecitycrisiscenter.com

Learn More

Comments / 0

Kinsley Updates

Kinsley Updates

Kinsley, KS
ABOUT

With Kinsley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

