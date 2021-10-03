Hana calendar: What's coming up

(HANA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Hana calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hana:

Aloha 'Āina BBQ Presents: Nara Boone & Josh Hearl Haiku, Haiku-Pauwela, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 2250 Hana Hwy, Haiku, HI

Come join us for the soulful stylings of Nara Boone and Josh Hearl. Josh holds down the groove on guitar, allowing Nara’s nuanced vocals to soar. Audience participation is encouraged! You don’t...

Beach Yoga Flow Paia, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Baldwin Park, Paia, HI

Flow on the beach! This outdoor Vinyasa style practice emphasizes the sequential movement between postures, coordinated with and guided by deliberate breath. This practice becomes a moving...

Weekly Drum Circle @ Baldwin Beach Paia, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: Baldwin Park, Paia, HI

Aloha CS family! I currently live on island and would love for anyone who is free to join me every Friday evening to jam out and vibe at a drum circle of epic proportions. It typically starts...

Oct. 2021 - PAM General Monthly Meeting Paia, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 401 Baldwin Ave, Paia, HI

The Portuguese Association of Maui (PAM) invites you, member, to join your peers at its monthly general meeting. A Associação Portuguesa de Maui está a convidar a ti, afiliado(a), para a sua...

‘Ohana Drop – Food Box Distribution Hana, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4974 Uakea Rd, Hana, HI

FOOD BOX DISTRIBUTIONHāna Arts in partnership with Project Ho’omana are excited to host a drive-thru food box distribution in Hāna EVERY 4TH TUESDAY from Maui Food Bank!Pre-Registration is...