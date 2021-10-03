Live events on the horizon in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, MT) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

Open Book Discussion Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 17 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT

Join us for our first Open Book Discussion of the year as we discuss Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby. We will meet at 1pm in the Alice Gleason Room at the library. We will not be having lunch...

Great Falls, MT Concealed Carry Classes Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1625 Market Place Drive, Great Falls, MT 59404

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Montana Attorney General to qualify for a Montana Concealed Weapons Permit.

lowry, mt Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Cascade CD Living on the Land Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 4600 Giant Springs Rd, Great Falls, MT 59404

Sign up for the Living on the Land Small Acreage Workshop Today!

2021 Fall Round-Up Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1700 Fox Farm Road, Great Falls, MT 59404

Online Registration for the Area 40 Fall Roundup will open on August 1st. This year’s Fall Roundup will be Nov. 5th – 7th.