Leakey calendar: Coming events

BraveCo Retreat - October 7th - 10th 2021 Vanderpool, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1010 Cooley Ln, Vanderpool, TX 78885

Our BraveCo Retreat was born out of a desire to see men reconnect with God and each other in the most authentic, unconventional ways.

Jazz at the Southern Sky Ingram, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 Point Theatre Rd S, Ingram, TX

Jazz at the Southern Sky Hosted By Modal Mojo. Event starts at Fri Oct 08 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Center Point., Back at the West Kerr County Home! Always, great food and a great time...

Drew Pierce Hunt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1005 FM 1340, Hunt, TX

Drew was raised in a family of musicians in Centerville Texas. He started on the drums as a child, singing headset Garth Brooks songs in talent shows with his father's b...

Andy's Fall Camp Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 21488 TX-127, Concan, TX

Gather your family and come join us for Andy's Fall Camp! Kayaking, unlimited river access, River Road market, live music and more! Give us a call at 830-232-5444 to make your reservation!

Homecoming Parade Sabinal, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

List of SHS Class of '82 upcoming events. Festivals Events by SHS Class of '82. Events - Homecoming Parade.