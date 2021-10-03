CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leakey, TX

Leakey calendar: Coming events

Leakey News Beat
 6 days ago

(LEAKEY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Leakey calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Leakey area:

BraveCo Retreat - October 7th - 10th 2021

Vanderpool, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1010 Cooley Ln, Vanderpool, TX 78885

Our BraveCo Retreat was born out of a desire to see men reconnect with God and each other in the most authentic, unconventional ways.

Jazz at the Southern Sky

Ingram, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 Point Theatre Rd S, Ingram, TX

Jazz at the Southern Sky Hosted By Modal Mojo. Event starts at Fri Oct 08 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Center Point., Back at the West Kerr County Home! Always, great food and a great time...

Drew Pierce

Hunt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1005 FM 1340, Hunt, TX

Drew was raised in a family of musicians in Centerville Texas. He started on the drums as a child, singing headset Garth Brooks songs in talent shows with his father's b...

Andy's Fall Camp

Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 21488 TX-127, Concan, TX

Gather your family and come join us for Andy's Fall Camp! Kayaking, unlimited river access, River Road market, live music and more! Give us a call at 830-232-5444 to make your reservation!

Homecoming Parade

Sabinal, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

List of SHS Class of '82 upcoming events. Festivals Events by SHS Class of '82. Events - Homecoming Parade.

Leakey News Beat

Leakey News Beat

Leakey, TX
ABOUT

With Leakey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

