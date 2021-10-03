CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, IA

Griswold calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(GRISWOLD, IA) Live events are lining up on the Griswold calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Griswold area:

Sports Academy: Session 1

Red Oak, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:45 PM

Address: 101 E Cherry St, Red Oak, IA

LEARNING THE ROPES PreK/Kindergarten Sports Academy @ THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY FAMILY YMCA DETAILS: This 4-week program will give kids an introduction to different sports and activities to help...

Little Tike Hike at Botna Bend Park

Hancock, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 42926 Mahogany Rd, Hancock, IA

Botna Bend Park i 42926 Mahogany Road Hancock, Iowa 51536 i Ages Ages 3 to 5 i Cost Free With Park Admission Families with young learners are invited to hit the trails for a self-guided hike full...

Eckels Memorial Library's Event

Oakland, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 207 South Highway 6, Oakland, IA

Eckels Memorial Library in conjunction with the 20th Century Federate Club will be hosting the 175th Iowa History Display on October 4th, 2021 at Eckels Library. Light refreshments will be served...

Diverse Collection of John Deere Memorabilia

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Auction Saturday, September 11, 2021 10:00am *Sale Location: 716 West 7th Street, Atlantic, IA 50022 (Across from Lindeman Tractor) Diverse Collection of John Deere Memorabilia, Toy Tractors...

ROCIA Business Promotions Group Meeting

Red Oak, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 E Reed St, Red Oak, IA

Weekly e-mail of community events and promotions. Delivered to your inbox on Wednesday mornings at 9:00 AM.

