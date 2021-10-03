CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Benton, MT

Fort Benton calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(FORT BENTON, MT) Fort Benton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Benton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdZFW_0cFqLb4G00

Halloween Drive-In Spooktacular Double Feature

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2520 St Charles St, Fort Benton, MT

Halloween Drive-In Spooktacular Double Feature at Jim Taylor Motors CHEVROLET, 2520 St Charles St, Fort Benton, MT 59442, Fort Benton, United States on Thu Oct 14 2021 at 06:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIZsA_0cFqLb4G00

Sonata Tramontana

Big Sandy, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 254 Johannes Ave, Big Sandy, MT 59520

Carrie Krause, violin, and John Lenti, lute, perform 17th century sonatas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJZsp_0cFqLb4G00

Reception

Highwood, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: Highwood, MT

Here is Lila Pasha's obituary. Please accept Echovita's sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lila Pasha of Highwood, Montana, born in Fort Benton, Montana, who...

Fort Benton, MT
ABOUT

With Fort Benton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

