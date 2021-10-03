Events on the Grantsboro calendar

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Grantsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grantsboro:

Nicholas Sparks Book Signing New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3005 Clarendon Blvd, New Bern, NC

I’m so very excited to announce my next novel, which tells the story of the enduring legacy of first love between Maggie Dawes and Bryce Trickett, and the decisions that haunt us forever. #TheWish...

Smokehouse Live New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 415 S Front St, New Bern, NC

Smokehouse Live at Blackbeard's Triple Play Restaurant, Grantsboro, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

MUMfest New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 316 S Front St, New Bern, NC

Recognized as one of October’s Top 20 Events in the Southeastern United States, MUMFEST, a two-day extravaganza has… something for everyone! MUMFEST fills the streets with an exciting array of...

Fall Home Show New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 203 S Front St, New Bern, NC

The Home and Garden Show is an event designed for homeowners in all stages of remodeling, landscaping and decorating their homes. Each event includes hundreds of exhibits with merchandise, sample...

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 603 Main St, Bayboro, NC

Oct. 16 from 10 am to 2 pm Oct. 18-19 from 12 pm to 7 pm Oct. 20 from 9 am to 7 pm BYOB (Bring Your Own Bag)! Fill a bag and make whatever $$ donation you choose to the Friends!