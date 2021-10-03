CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsboro, NC

Events on the Grantsboro calendar

Grantsboro News Watch
 6 days ago

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Grantsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grantsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YCDE_0cFqLaBX00

Nicholas Sparks Book Signing

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3005 Clarendon Blvd, New Bern, NC

I’m so very excited to announce my next novel, which tells the story of the enduring legacy of first love between Maggie Dawes and Bryce Trickett, and the decisions that haunt us forever. #TheWish...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nt5h_0cFqLaBX00

Smokehouse Live

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 415 S Front St, New Bern, NC

Smokehouse Live at Blackbeard's Triple Play Restaurant, Grantsboro, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emDhX_0cFqLaBX00

MUMfest

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 316 S Front St, New Bern, NC

Recognized as one of October’s Top 20 Events in the Southeastern United States, MUMFEST, a two-day extravaganza has… something for everyone! MUMFEST fills the streets with an exciting array of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUejM_0cFqLaBX00

Fall Home Show

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 203 S Front St, New Bern, NC

The Home and Garden Show is an event designed for homeowners in all stages of remodeling, landscaping and decorating their homes. Each event includes hundreds of exhibits with merchandise, sample...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5lFT_0cFqLaBX00

Book Sale! Oct. 16 - Oct. 20 (times vary)

Bayboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 603 Main St, Bayboro, NC

Oct. 16 from 10 am to 2 pm Oct. 18-19 from 12 pm to 7 pm Oct. 20 from 9 am to 7 pm BYOB (Bring Your Own Bag)! Fill a bag and make whatever $$ donation you choose to the Friends!

Comments / 0

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro, NC
30
Followers
316
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

