Live events coming up in Beaver

(BEAVER, OK) Beaver is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beaver area:

Halloween in the Park Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 13051 V Rd, Meade, KS

Location: Meade State Park Type: campsite decoration, trick-or-treat, costumes, trunk-or-treat Date: Saturday, October 09, 2021 Contact: Meade State Park Phone No: (620) 873-2572 Time: 7:00 pm ...

Catholic Charities Office Appointments Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Catholic Charities is opening a new office in Liberal, Kansas! The office is located in St Anthony's Catholic School, 1510 N. Calhoun Ave, Liberal, Kansas. Appointments will be taken for the first...

Kansas Tourism Conference Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 501 Hotel Dr, Liberal, KS

The Kansas Tourism Conference is a highlight each year with inspiring speakers and networking opportunities for tourism professionals across the state. The Kansas Tourism Conference is a highlight...

Board Meeting Agenda Deadline for 11/01/2021 Meeting Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Agenda Deadline Constituents wanting to place items of discussion on the Board’s agenda for the Monday, November 01, 2021 meeting should contact Melinda Baker at the County Administration Office...

Mobile Office in Perryton Perryton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2314 S Jefferson St, Perryton, TX

The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...