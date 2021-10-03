CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark, SD

What’s up Clark: Local events calendar

Clark Dispatch
Clark Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CLARK, SD) Clark has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8eUT_0cFqLYMx00

Indiana Jones - Raiders Of The Lost Ark - Dinner & A Movie

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

In 1936, adventurer Indiana Jones is hired to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler's Nazis can obtain its awesome powers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAI7y_0cFqLYMx00

TBA Presented By Redlinger Brothers

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

TBA with Red Light Go and Full Force Face First

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7HLI_0cFqLYMx00

A Christmas Carol

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

The story of “A Christmas Carol” will take audiences on an imaginary and musical journey

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29s3gX_0cFqLYMx00

Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED Blended Training by AHA

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for community members, daycare providers, lifeguards & teachers to validate CPR & First Aid skills.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXv9b_0cFqLYMx00

Killer Queen

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

KXLG and Reliabank Present Killer Queen. Killer Queen are the only tribute to have sold out the same arenas as Queen in their heyday.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clark, SD
Watertown, SD
Government
City
Watertown, SD
Clark, SD
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Clark Dispatch

Clark Dispatch

Clark, SD
11
Followers
254
Post
840
Views
ABOUT

With Clark Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy