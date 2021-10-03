What’s up Clark: Local events calendar
(CLARK, SD) Clark has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clark:
Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 09:00 PM
Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201
In 1936, adventurer Indiana Jones is hired to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler's Nazis can obtain its awesome powers.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201
TBA with Red Light Go and Full Force Face First
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201
The story of “A Christmas Carol” will take audiences on an imaginary and musical journey
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201
This program is designed for community members, daycare providers, lifeguards & teachers to validate CPR & First Aid skills.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201
KXLG and Reliabank Present Killer Queen. Killer Queen are the only tribute to have sold out the same arenas as Queen in their heyday.
Comments / 0