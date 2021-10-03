What’s up Clark: Local events calendar

(CLARK, SD) Clark has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clark:

Indiana Jones - Raiders Of The Lost Ark - Dinner & A Movie Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

In 1936, adventurer Indiana Jones is hired to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler's Nazis can obtain its awesome powers.

TBA Presented By Redlinger Brothers Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

TBA with Red Light Go and Full Force Face First

A Christmas Carol Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

The story of “A Christmas Carol” will take audiences on an imaginary and musical journey

Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED Blended Training by AHA Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for community members, daycare providers, lifeguards & teachers to validate CPR & First Aid skills.

Killer Queen Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

KXLG and Reliabank Present Killer Queen. Killer Queen are the only tribute to have sold out the same arenas as Queen in their heyday.