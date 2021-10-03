CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Leyden, NY

Live events on the horizon in Port Leyden

Port Leyden News Watch
Port Leyden News Watch
 6 days ago

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Live events are lining up on the Port Leyden calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Port Leyden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sA8zd_0cFqLWbV00

K-Dogg at the Wigwam

K-Dogg at the Wigwam

Forestport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10961 NY-28, Forestport, NY

Come stop up to the Wigwam for some great food and drinks, and while your there enjoy some of what the K-Dogg does best (acoustic rock your faces off) lol. Hope to see you there!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWUXO_0cFqLWbV00

Erin Moxley's Benefit

Erin Moxley’s Benefit

Glenfield, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Erin Moxley’s Benefit is on Facebook. To connect with Erin Moxley’s Benefit, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5pCA_0cFqLWbV00

Shamanic Reiki Journey Retreat

Lowville, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 6631 Tillman Road, #4606, Lowville, NY 13367

Shamanic Reiki Journey Retreat Shamanic Reiki integrates shamanic practices with the potent healing energy of Reiki.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYH49_0cFqLWbV00

Lewis County General Hospitals Farmers Market

Lowville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7785 N State St, Lowville, NY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 10 - October 7, 2021 Thursdays, 11 am - 3 pm Location: Lewis County General Hospital Childrens Clinic Parking Lot, 7785

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShGW3_0cFqLWbV00

Club ATV Ride

Club ATV Ride

Turin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 5265 Carpenter Rd, Turin, NY

All events in Martinsburg, New York, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Martinsburg like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Port Leyden News Watch

Port Leyden News Watch

Port Leyden, NY
