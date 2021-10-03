Events on the Doyle calendar

(DOYLE, CA) Live events are coming to Doyle.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Doyle:

Graeagle Tour Graeagle, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 7539 CA-89, Graeagle, CA

Meets at Graeagle Mill Works. Click here to register. Realtors only. This tour is not open to the public.



2021 High Sierra Fly-in Experience Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Flanigan, Flanigan, NV 89510

ALL PERSONS MUST REGISTER IN ORDER TO ATTEND!! THIS FIRST OPEN REGISTRATION IS FOR AIRCRAFT AND THEIR PASSENGERS. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING.

Time Management: How To Avoid Wasting Time- Reno Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Learn the time management techniques of top executives and how to get more out of your day.

Halloween Trunk or Treat Sparks, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1150 Silent Sparrow Drive, Sparks, NV 89441

The time has finally come for our second annual Trunk or Treat event! We cannot be more excited to see the creativity this year!!

Delight to Be the Light Women's Retreat Portola, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 5900 Grizzly Rd, Portola, CA

Tahoe.Church Women's Ministry invites you to beautiful Portola for a weekend to rest and refill your spiritual tank! God tells us in Psalm 37:4 to Delight in the Lord and He will give you the...