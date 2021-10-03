CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, NV

Live events coming up in Wells

 6 days ago

(WELLS, NV) Wells is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wells:

Evil Dead: The Musical

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 303 3rd Street, Elko, NV 89801

Ghost Light Productions and The Stage Door Present an October Blood Bath Event: Evil Dead the Musical!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Ghost Tour 2021

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 506 Silver Street, Elko, NV 89801

A tour through Elko's creepy past, complete with wine and appetizers!

#Live Events#Nv#Wells
With Wells Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

