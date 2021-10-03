CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkdale, WI

Arkdale events coming soon

Arkdale News Beat
 6 days ago

(ARKDALE, WI) Arkdale is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arkdale:

Bible Sunday

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Youth in 3rd grade and 4 year olds will receive Bibles. [let us know you are coming, so we have one ready for you.] All in worship are invited to bring their own Bibles that day. <'))>{

Visitation

Friendship, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 512 Main St, Friendship, WI

Here is Darrell D. Kurth’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 26, 2021, Darrell D. Kurth of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away. Family...

Necedah Annual Trunk or Treat

Necedah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Bring the kids down to Trunk or Treat, the Sunday before Halloween from 2 pm - 4 pm at the Necedah School Parking Lot. The cost of entry is one non-perishable food item for our local food pantry...

Universe In The Park

Necedah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Universe in the Park (UitP) is a popular outreach program of the department of astronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. A UitP session begins just after sunset with a 30-40 minute talk...

Fall Lakeside BJJ Camp

Friendship, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 306 Hillwood Ln, Friendship, WI

Friendship, Fighting, and Fires! This will be a Co Ed BJJ lakeside retreat. Hosted by BJJ Black Belt Courtnie Korpela and Justin Hutter. Friday: 5-7pm. Sat: First Session 10am to Noon, Second...

