Sturgis events coming soon

(STURGIS, MS) Sturgis is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sturgis area:

Purina "A Day in Agriculture" Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 201 Pollard Rd, Starkville, MS

Join us for a fun filled day all about agriculture. Pet a chicken, ride a horse or milk a cow, There is something for everyone. Meet your local 4-H and Women in Agriculture groups. We hope to see...

The Skool of Hard Nox Mountain Bike Race's Event Ackerman, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

No USAC Marathon Nationals? No problem! 50K & 100K distances. October 10, 2021 Register here 👉 https://bit.ly/nox2021 #AltNationals #HardNoxNats Route...

Grill Live w/ Bill Cooke Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Starkville Legend Bill Cooke is back at the Grill. Come on in for his amazing catalog of music!!!

winston, ms Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Hollywood Blvd, Starkville, MS

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in winston_ms? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Middle School Girls Basketball at Starkville Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 603 Yellow Jacket Dr, Starkville, MS

Columbus Municipal School District Brandon Central Services Center Phone: 662-241-7400 Fax: 662-241-7453 Mailing: P.O. Box 1308 Columbus, Mississippi 39703 Physical: 2630 McArthur Drive Columbus...