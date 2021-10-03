CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MS

Sturgis events coming soon

Sturgis Today
Sturgis Today
 6 days ago

(STURGIS, MS) Sturgis is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sturgis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDQev_0cFqLRBs00

Purina "A Day in Agriculture"

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 201 Pollard Rd, Starkville, MS

Join us for a fun filled day all about agriculture. Pet a chicken, ride a horse or milk a cow, There is something for everyone. Meet your local 4-H and Women in Agriculture groups. We hope to see...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5qo2_0cFqLRBs00

The Skool of Hard Nox Mountain Bike Race's Event

Ackerman, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

No USAC Marathon Nationals? No problem! 50K & 100K distances. October 10, 2021 Register here 👉 https://bit.ly/nox2021 #AltNationals #HardNoxNats Route...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJ3OS_0cFqLRBs00

Grill Live w/ Bill Cooke

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Starkville Legend Bill Cooke is back at the Grill. Come on in for his amazing catalog of music!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sH7p4_0cFqLRBs00

winston, ms

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Hollywood Blvd, Starkville, MS

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in winston_ms? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuXbs_0cFqLRBs00

Middle School Girls Basketball at Starkville

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 603 Yellow Jacket Dr, Starkville, MS

Columbus Municipal School District Brandon Central Services Center Phone: 662-241-7400 Fax: 662-241-7453 Mailing: P.O. Box 1308 Columbus, Mississippi 39703 Physical: 2630 McArthur Drive Columbus...

The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
With Sturgis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

