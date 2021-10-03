CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsonsfield, ME

Parsonsfield events coming up

Parsonsfield News Beat
Parsonsfield News Beat
 6 days ago

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Parsonsfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Parsonsfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfZrt_0cFqLQJ900

CLASS: Strippy Stars

Hiram, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 206 New Settlement Rd, Hiram, ME

Save your spot for this popular class! Instructor: Darlene Scamman ~ Class Level: Confident Beginner

CLASS: Beginning Paper Piecing

Hiram, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 206 New Settlement Rd, Hiram, ME

Learn the art of paper piecing beginning with some fun Christmas patterns. Instructor: Nina Cleaves ~ Class Level: Confident Beginner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4TyP_0cFqLQJ900

Living Well with Diabetes

Cornish, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 36 Main St, Cornish, ME

This six-week workshop helps people with type 2 diabetes learn a variety of day-to-day self-management skills like monitoring blood sugar, healthy eating, exercise, foot care etc. This class will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAYCF_0cFqLQJ900

We Demand: The Suffrage Road Trip — Maine Suffrage Centennial

Porter, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Swedish immigrants Ingeborg Kindstedt and Maria Kindberg visit San Francisco in the summer of 1915, planning to buy a car and explore the country on their way back to their home in Rhode Island...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtBny_0cFqLQJ900

Needle Felted Workshop for Children

Cornish, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 43 Main St, Cornish, ME

This is a workshop for children ages 9-13 This workshop teaches the basic skill of needle felting while making a decorative pumpkin. $22 per child, supplies provided. (Child must be able to use a...

