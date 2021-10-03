CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountainair, NM

Mountainair calendar: Events coming up

Mountainair News Watch
Mountainair News Watch
 6 days ago

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Mountainair is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountainair:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tmbll_0cFqLPQQ00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 101 Courthouse Rd SE, Los Lunas, NM

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Dwpp_0cFqLPQQ00

Auction

Peralta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 7 Wildwood Ln, Peralta, NM

Annual Fundraising Event featuring auction goods and services, horse demonstrations, horse rides, Halloween horse and face painting by Giggles the Clown, and more -- all in support of Wilderwood's...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ppJ9_0cFqLPQQ00

Concert at 1st Baptist Church of Belen

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Sunday, October 17, 2021, 10:30am - 11:30am, 401 Becker Ave. Belen, NM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0Tr7_0cFqLPQQ00

Albuquerque Academy Varsity Football @ Valencia

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Valencia (Los Lunas, NM) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

Learn More

Halloween and Horses Fundraising Auction

Peralta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 7 Wildwood Ln, Peralta, NM

Annual Fundraising Event featuring auction goods and services, horse demonstrations, horse rides, Halloween horse and face painting by Giggles the Clown, and more -- all in support of Wilderwood's...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountainair, NM
City
Peralta, NM
Los Lunas, NM
Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Belen, NM
City
Los Lunas, NM
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Sun Oct 10#Albuquerque Academy
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair, NM
22
Followers
223
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mountainair News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy