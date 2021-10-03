Mountainair calendar: Events coming up

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Mountainair is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountainair:

Medicare Open House/Seminar Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 101 Courthouse Rd SE, Los Lunas, NM

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Auction Peralta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 7 Wildwood Ln, Peralta, NM

Annual Fundraising Event featuring auction goods and services, horse demonstrations, horse rides, Halloween horse and face painting by Giggles the Clown, and more -- all in support of Wilderwood's...

Concert at 1st Baptist Church of Belen Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Sunday, October 17, 2021, 10:30am - 11:30am, 401 Becker Ave. Belen, NM

Albuquerque Academy Varsity Football @ Valencia Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Valencia (Los Lunas, NM) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

