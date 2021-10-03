Live events on the horizon in Hosford

(HOSFORD, FL) Live events are coming to Hosford.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hosford:

Basic I-CCW Midway, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 550 Commerce Blvd, Midway, FL

This comprehensive class will give you a certificate that will allow you to apply for your concealed carry permit and much, much more. To register: Call and leave us a message at 850-597-7550. We...

Kayak Trip with Apalachicola Riverkeepers Chattahoochee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 N River Landing Rd, Chattahoochee, FL

A short kayak trip down the Apalachicola River with the experienced Apalachicola Riverkeepers. This program is part of the Museum on Main Street Water/Ways exhibition. Water/Ways is part of Museum...

Youth group Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Address: 306 N Madison St, Quincy, FL

Youth group, grades 6-12. Pizza! Bring $8. If you had a birthday in July, August or September, your pizza is free!

Goat Day Blountstown, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 19972 FL-71, Blountstown, FL

The Blountstown Rotary is proud to host the 2021 Goat Day on Saturday October 16, 2021 at Sam Atkins Park. This event typically draws a crowd of 5,000‑6,000 people and will feature live...

Adult prom Quincy, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 103 East Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351

I am extending you an invitation to the very first adult prom in Gadsden county. Tickets will go fast. Booths are available