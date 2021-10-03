CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabun Gap, GA

Rabun Gap events coming up

Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 6 days ago

(RABUN GAP, GA) Live events are coming to Rabun Gap.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rabun Gap:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06n4Xx_0cFqLM1T00

Late Fall Wild Foods & Herbs Walk with Cara-Lee Langston

Clayton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 68 N Main St #3, Clayton, GA

They say that nature provides us with everything that we need to heal and be healthy. This seems evident as we transition into the late fall and winter, when our immunity may be most compromised...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgRI2_0cFqLM1T00

Saturday Harvest - October 9, 2021

Tiger, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 323 Standing Deer Ln, Tiger, GA

Come on a tour of Stonewall Creek Vineyards with our dedicated staff! About this Event This intimate experience includes a guided stroll through the vineyard, a tour of the winery, and wine...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVnB8_0cFqLM1T00

Soft Grand Opening

Dillard, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

We would love your y'all to have a speak peak of all the great Handmade Crafts and Treasure. This will be out soft opening. So stop by and us out. Grand Opening will begin December or January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elv23_0cFqLM1T00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Clayton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 87 S Church St, Clayton, GA

Contact:Scott Augustine, Pastoral Assistant706-782-4588 Location:Choir Room Click here for Registration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sm8nC_0cFqLM1T00

Howloween Havoc Terrier Funday!

Tiger, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 E Boggs Mountain Rd, Tiger, GA

List of Dogwood Jack Russell Terrier Club upcoming events. Potluck Events by Dogwood Jack Russell Terrier Club. We are the Georgia affiliate of the JRTCA. We

