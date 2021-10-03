CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, UT

Live events Enterprise — what’s coming up

Enterprise Post
Enterprise Post
 6 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, UT) Live events are lining up on the Enterprise calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Enterprise:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fG01J_0cFqLL8k00

WHITE FLAG Spring Retreat ~ZION~

Ivins, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 1275 Red Mountain Cir, Ivins, UT 84738, Ivins, UT 84738

White Flag Spring Retreat in the High Desert of St. George UTAH! Adventure in "The Narrows!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkXw6_0cFqLL8k00

Beauty And The Beast

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

Beauty and the Beast - Ivins at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts on October 23, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQAAi_0cFqLL8k00

Tales of Tila

Washington, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 25 North 300 West, Washington, UT 84780

Tales of Tila is a Biographical One Woman Musical Based on Actress/Singer/Songwriter Carolyn Chatwin Murset's Lively Hispanic Grandma's Life

Tuacahn Saturday Market

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

Nestled in the red rocks of southern Utah is Tuacahn! Every Saturday local artists, crafters and vendors to come and show off their work!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcftZ_0cFqLL8k00

Southern Utah Outdoor Show

Washington, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Live Music, JC Hackett, Tom Proctor Band, Plus Free Interactive Kid's Zone! Register as Sponsor Register for BBQ Challenge

