Live events on the horizon in Ellendale

(ELLENDALE, ND) Live events are coming to Ellendale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellendale:

Halloween Party @ Long Lake Bar & Cafe Long Lake, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 232 Main St, Long Lake, SD

Halloween Party in Long Lake, SD!!! Yeehaw!! Come out for live music and costume contest!!! Costumes optional, fun mandatory!!

SBA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Leola/Frederick Leola, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 820 Leola Ave, Leola, SD

The Leola/Frederick (Leola, SD) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Sunshine Bible Academy (Miller, SD) on Friday, October 22 @ 6:30p.

ACT presents: "THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY (abridged)" Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 417 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

ACT presents "THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY (abridged)," September 29 - October 3. Written by Reed Martin & Austin Tichenor and first performed by the Reduced Shakespeare Company. Featuring...

Trick or Treat on Main Street Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Trick or Treat on Main St. returns to Downtown Aberdeen. To allow the businesses the opportunity to participate this year’s event will be from 3pm - 5pm on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th. So dress up your...

Adult Toy Bingo Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1314 8th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD

Adult Toy Bingo at Firehouse Lounge, 1314 8th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401, Aberdeen, United States on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 11:00 pm