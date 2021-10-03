CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellendale, ND

Live events on the horizon in Ellendale

Ellendale Today
Ellendale Today
 6 days ago

(ELLENDALE, ND) Live events are coming to Ellendale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellendale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBRU9_0cFqLKG100

Halloween Party @ Long Lake Bar & Cafe

Long Lake, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 232 Main St, Long Lake, SD

Halloween Party in Long Lake, SD!!! Yeehaw!! Come out for live music and costume contest!!! Costumes optional, fun mandatory!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2h7d_0cFqLKG100

SBA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Leola/Frederick

Leola, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 820 Leola Ave, Leola, SD

The Leola/Frederick (Leola, SD) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Sunshine Bible Academy (Miller, SD) on Friday, October 22 @ 6:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywR7l_0cFqLKG100

ACT presents: "THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY (abridged)"

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 417 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

ACT presents "THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY (abridged)," September 29 - October 3. Written by Reed Martin & Austin Tichenor and first performed by the Reduced Shakespeare Company. Featuring...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuOtV_0cFqLKG100

Trick or Treat on Main Street

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Trick or Treat on Main St. returns to Downtown Aberdeen. To allow the businesses the opportunity to participate this year’s event will be from 3pm - 5pm on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th. So dress up your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcD5B_0cFqLKG100

Adult Toy Bingo

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1314 8th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD

Adult Toy Bingo at Firehouse Lounge, 1314 8th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401, Aberdeen, United States on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 11:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellendale, ND
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Halloween Party#Live Music#Standup Comedy#Sun Oct 10#Sunshine Bible Academy#Sd Act#Reed Martin Austin
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Ellendale Today

Ellendale Today

Ellendale, ND
20
Followers
235
Post
591
Views
ABOUT

With Ellendale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy