Stanberry, MO

Live events on the horizon in Stanberry

Stanberry Dispatch
 6 days ago

(STANBERRY, MO) Stanberry is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanberry:

Wellness Workshops

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Workshops are every Wednesday through Dec. 1 in Student Union Meeting Room D and explore various topics, including resilience, stress, anxiety, sleeping patterns, depression, journaling...

grant, mo

Grant City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in grant_mo? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

EA (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ PV (CO-OP)

Barnard, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 209 Morehouse St, Barnard, MO

The Platte Valley co-op [South Nodaway/Jefferson] (Barnard, MO) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] (Tarkio, MO) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

Occupy Valk: "Why Slavery?"

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: W 7th St, Maryville, MO

The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences presents “Occupy Valk,” a teach-in series exploring topics of political science, geography and history in America. During each week of the series...

Nodaway County Farmers' Market

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:00 a.m. - Noon Location: 1416 South Main Street

With Stanberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

