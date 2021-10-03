Live events Montague — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MA

 6 days ago

(MONTAGUE, MA) Montague has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montague:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFW2J_0cFqLHbq00

The David Bromberg Quintet

Turners Falls, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376

New Date! - The David Bromberg Quintet with special guest Jordan Tice at The Shea Theater in Turners Falls, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTgB4_0cFqLHbq00

Critters & Crustaceans

Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Join us for our annual Critters & Crustaceans! Saturday, October 9th Chowder @ 11am Meal @ 2pm Critter $25 Crustacean $25 Twin Crustaceans $50 Critter & Crustacean $50 See a member or call the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03e7fB_0cFqLHbq00

Holly Mae at PVB

Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join Holly Mae for some LIVE country music, dinner and drinks at Pioneer Valley Brewery in Turners Falls, MA on Saturday, October 16th at 7:00pm!!! ?♥️??? No cover charge - tips welcomed and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bEk3_0cFqLHbq00

Spirits of Black Women Exhibit

Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 440 Greenfield Rd, Montague, MA

Belinda Lyons Zucker's special exhibit, "Spirits of Black Women," highlights Zucker's skill and imagination through figures formed with cloth and clay. Her imagery celebrates her African ancestry...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPLnw_0cFqLHbq00

Slaid Cleaves

Greenfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 289 Main St, Greenfield, MA

Signature Sounds Presents Slaid Cleaves at Hawks and Reed Thursday, Oct 21, 2021 Doors: 5:30pm / Show: 7:00pm $25 Adv / $30 Door “I tend to think of songs as the whiskey of writing. Distilled down...

The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
