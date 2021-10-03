Live events Montague — what’s coming up

(MONTAGUE, MA) Montague has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montague:

The David Bromberg Quintet Turners Falls, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376

New Date! - The David Bromberg Quintet with special guest Jordan Tice at The Shea Theater in Turners Falls, MA

Critters & Crustaceans Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Join us for our annual Critters & Crustaceans! Saturday, October 9th Chowder @ 11am Meal @ 2pm Critter $25 Crustacean $25 Twin Crustaceans $50 Critter & Crustacean $50 See a member or call the...

Holly Mae at PVB Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join Holly Mae for some LIVE country music, dinner and drinks at Pioneer Valley Brewery in Turners Falls, MA on Saturday, October 16th at 7:00pm!!! ?♥️??? No cover charge - tips welcomed and...

Spirits of Black Women Exhibit Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 440 Greenfield Rd, Montague, MA

Belinda Lyons Zucker's special exhibit, "Spirits of Black Women," highlights Zucker's skill and imagination through figures formed with cloth and clay. Her imagery celebrates her African ancestry...

Slaid Cleaves Greenfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 289 Main St, Greenfield, MA

Signature Sounds Presents Slaid Cleaves at Hawks and Reed Thursday, Oct 21, 2021 Doors: 5:30pm / Show: 7:00pm $25 Adv / $30 Door “I tend to think of songs as the whiskey of writing. Distilled down...