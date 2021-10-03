Stratford events coming soon

(STRATFORD, TX) Stratford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stratford:

2021 Fall Classic 5K Goodwell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 428 Eagle Blvd, Goodwell, OK

All proceeds go toward continuing the MSC's mission to serve the students of OPSU. Sleepwalkers (pay entry fee, but no walking or running involved) and donations are appreciated. Paper Form: Pick...

Pumpkins at the Park Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: NW 5th St, Guymon, OK

Pumpkins at the Park Free Family Friendly National Co-op Month Celebration Mark your calendar for the sixth annual Pumpkins at the Park event on the east side of Thompson Park in Guymon on October...

Coon Memorial Hospital Blood Drive Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Dalhart, TX

Please join us for a blood drive! Friday, October 8th from 9am – 1pm in the bloodmobile. To schedule and appointment please call 806.331.8833 or visit yourbloodinstitute.org You will receive a...

Women's Monthly Brunch Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Please come to newlife's monthly women's brunch. There will be food, fun and conversation. Childcare is provided by appt only. Please text 806-268-4222 to reserve a spot for your child.

Fall into Christmas Arts & Crafts Festival Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: E 16th St &, S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX

Annual Arts & Crafts Show in Dumas, TX held by the Dumas Noon Lions Club of Dumas, TX. Saturday, October 2, 2021 open from 10:30 AM to 6 PM Sunday, October 3, 2021 open 11 AM to 4 PM Contact James...