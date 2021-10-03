CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, TX

Stratford events coming soon

Stratford Times
Stratford Times
 6 days ago

(STRATFORD, TX) Stratford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stratford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SD2iI_0cFqLGj700

2021 Fall Classic 5K

Goodwell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 428 Eagle Blvd, Goodwell, OK

All proceeds go toward continuing the MSC's mission to serve the students of OPSU. Sleepwalkers (pay entry fee, but no walking or running involved) and donations are appreciated. Paper Form: Pick...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U58tB_0cFqLGj700

Pumpkins at the Park

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: NW 5th St, Guymon, OK

Pumpkins at the Park Free Family Friendly National Co-op Month Celebration Mark your calendar for the sixth annual Pumpkins at the Park event on the east side of Thompson Park in Guymon on October...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UT9ei_0cFqLGj700

Coon Memorial Hospital Blood Drive

Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Dalhart, TX

Please join us for a blood drive! Friday, October 8th from 9am – 1pm in the bloodmobile. To schedule and appointment please call 806.331.8833 or visit yourbloodinstitute.org You will receive a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdX5X_0cFqLGj700

Women's Monthly Brunch

Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Please come to newlife's monthly women's brunch. There will be food, fun and conversation. Childcare is provided by appt only. Please text 806-268-4222 to reserve a spot for your child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmB1h_0cFqLGj700

Fall into Christmas Arts & Crafts Festival

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: E 16th St &, S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX

Annual Arts & Crafts Show in Dumas, TX held by the Dumas Noon Lions Club of Dumas, TX. Saturday, October 2, 2021 open from 10:30 AM to 6 PM Sunday, October 3, 2021 open 11 AM to 4 PM Contact James...

Stratford Times

Stratford Times

Stratford, TX
ABOUT

With Stratford Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

