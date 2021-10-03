CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heppner, OR

Heppner calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(HEPPNER, OR) Heppner is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Heppner area:

Spanish for Beginners

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 415 S Hwy 395, Hermiston, OR

Spanish Class for Beginners, instructed by Michelle Villalobos! This class will teach day-to-day conversation skills to get you interacting with Spanish speakers! This class will engage in...

Basic Life Support (BLS)

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR

Basic Life Support (BLS) Taught according to American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines. Pre-register and Pre-payment required. This class is designed for healthcare personnel. Topic include...

Battle at the Beach 2

Boardman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 AM

Welcome to the Battle At The Beach 2! This will be a 2 day - 4 round PDGA Sanctioned C-Tier at the Sailboard Beach disc golf course in Boardman, Oregon. We will be using live scoring. More info to...

Community Yard Sale

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 415 S Hwy 395, Hermiston, OR

Cleaning out your garage? Looking to make some extra cash? OR Looking for that great bargain? Hermiston Recreation will be holding a Community Yard Sale on October 8th, from 9am – 4pm in the...

Cork & Barrel

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Cork & Barrel at Hermiston Festival Street, 180 NE 2nd Street, Hermiston, OR 97838, Hermiston, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 05:00 pm to 10:00 pm

