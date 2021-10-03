CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkins, VA

Atkins events calendar

Atkins Times
Atkins Times
 6 days ago

(ATKINS, VA) Atkins is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atkins area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RU84o_0cFqLExf00

35th Annual Marion Downtown Chili Championship

Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

35th annual Marion Downtown Chili Championship and "Song of the Mountains" Community Concert Block Party on Main 1pm-10pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQmiD_0cFqLExf00

Scholle IPN - Interviewing Event

Chilhowie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 50 Deer Valley Rd, Chilhowie, VA

Become Part of An Exciting Team! Scholle IPN is looking for hardworking individuals to fill multiple positions. About this Event A Job Fair and Interviewing Event will be held on-site at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bt4qF_0cFqLExf00

Fall Banquet

Chilhowie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 625 E Lee Hwy, Chilhowie, VA

Ladies, you are invited to this fall fellowship banquet, hosted by the Allison Gap First Church of God ladies group. Lunch will be provided. There will be a devotion, a skit, and a time of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37v1ow_0cFqLExf00

West Hills Tractor and Case IH Champions Bull Riding

Chilhowie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

West Hills Tractor, Inc. & CASE IH 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗕𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗥𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 Join us Friday & Saturday, October 15th — 16th for two nights of the best bull riders from around the country...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyDUL_0cFqLExf00

"Pop Up Marion" Business Boot Camp

Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 N Church St, Marion, VA

Marion's award-winning business boot camp helps entrepreneurs and established business owners sharpen their skills to develop a business plan, marketing plan, and financial plan for success. The...

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Atkins Times

Atkins Times

Atkins, VA
ABOUT

With Atkins Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

