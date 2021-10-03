Atkins events calendar

(ATKINS, VA) Atkins is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atkins area:

35th Annual Marion Downtown Chili Championship Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

35th annual Marion Downtown Chili Championship and "Song of the Mountains" Community Concert Block Party on Main 1pm-10pm

Scholle IPN - Interviewing Event Chilhowie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 50 Deer Valley Rd, Chilhowie, VA

Become Part of An Exciting Team! Scholle IPN is looking for hardworking individuals to fill multiple positions. About this Event A Job Fair and Interviewing Event will be held on-site at the...

Fall Banquet Chilhowie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 625 E Lee Hwy, Chilhowie, VA

Ladies, you are invited to this fall fellowship banquet, hosted by the Allison Gap First Church of God ladies group. Lunch will be provided. There will be a devotion, a skit, and a time of...

West Hills Tractor and Case IH Champions Bull Riding Chilhowie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

West Hills Tractor, Inc. & CASE IH 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗕𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗥𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 Join us Friday & Saturday, October 15th — 16th for two nights of the best bull riders from around the country...

"Pop Up Marion" Business Boot Camp Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 N Church St, Marion, VA

Marion's award-winning business boot camp helps entrepreneurs and established business owners sharpen their skills to develop a business plan, marketing plan, and financial plan for success. The...