Live events on the horizon in Cove

(COVE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Cove calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cove area:

Light For The Lost Hatfield, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

In 1953 the vision for what is now called, Light for the Lost (LFTL) began. Ever since its beginning, LFTL has helped share the gospel worldwide--no matter the language, culture or location--by...

Lane Hunt @ Gutter Chaos Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 25 Orca Rd, Broken Bow, OK

Headed back to Oklahoma to Gutter Chaos! Really cool place and awesome people!! Come hang out on the patio with me!!

Cossatot River Half Marathon Trail Run Wickes, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1980 US-278, Wickes, AR

Run starts at Brushy Creek off State Hwy 246 and Ends at the Visitor Center off State Hwy 278. Participants will be shuttled to the north end of the trail to start. 3 Aid stations along the trail run

Kody West Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 28 Old Hochatown Rd, Broken Bow, OK

Kody West at Hochatown Saloon is on Facebook. To connect with Kody West at Hochatown Saloon, join Facebook today.

Euro Nymphing Clinic with Team USA Coaches Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

There are just a few slots left for the Team USA Euro Clinic October 22-24!!! In March, we worked with our friend Jess Westbrook to bring what proved to be a very popular, sell out Euro Nymphing...