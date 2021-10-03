CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cove, AR

Live events on the horizon in Cove

Cove News Beat
Cove News Beat
 6 days ago

(COVE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Cove calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cove area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THmzQ_0cFqLCCD00

Light For The Lost

Hatfield, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

In 1953 the vision for what is now called, Light for the Lost (LFTL) began. Ever since its beginning, LFTL has helped share the gospel worldwide--no matter the language, culture or location--by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0xOe_0cFqLCCD00

Lane Hunt @ Gutter Chaos

Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 25 Orca Rd, Broken Bow, OK

Headed back to Oklahoma to Gutter Chaos! Really cool place and awesome people!! Come hang out on the patio with me!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v95hv_0cFqLCCD00

Cossatot River Half Marathon Trail Run

Wickes, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1980 US-278, Wickes, AR

Run starts at Brushy Creek off State Hwy 246 and Ends at the Visitor Center off State Hwy 278. Participants will be shuttled to the north end of the trail to start. 3 Aid stations along the trail run

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSGnd_0cFqLCCD00

Kody West

Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 28 Old Hochatown Rd, Broken Bow, OK

Kody West at Hochatown Saloon is on Facebook. To connect with Kody West at Hochatown Saloon, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqJeW_0cFqLCCD00

Euro Nymphing Clinic with Team USA Coaches

Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

There are just a few slots left for the Team USA Euro Clinic October 22-24!!! In March, we worked with our friend Jess Westbrook to bring what proved to be a very popular, sell out Euro Nymphing...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wickes, AR
City
Cove, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Oklahoma State
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Lftl#Gutter Chaos#Ar Run#Sun Oct 10#The Team Usa Euro Clinic
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Cove News Beat

Cove News Beat

Cove, AR
19
Followers
264
Post
922
Views
ABOUT

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy