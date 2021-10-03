Deadwood events coming soon

(DEADWOOD, SD) Live events are lining up on the Deadwood calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Deadwood:

Supaman Lead, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:50 PM

Address: 313 W Main St, Lead, SD

Supaman’s one of a kind presentation combines Native culture, comedy and urban hip hop culture which dazzles audiences and captivates listeners. For this he has gained the respect of his community...

Northern Hills Polar Plunge Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:50 PM

Address: 703 Main St, Deadwood, SD

Come take the Polar Plunge for a great cause, Special Olympics South Dakota. Raise a minimum of $100 to participate and take the Plunge.

Oktoberfest Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Return for the second day of the 9th Annual Oktoberfest on October 3, starting at 10 AM. Start the day by heading to the restaurant for breakfast. This will be a three man scramble with a chance...

Semi-Annual Seminar Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD

Explore all upcoming the seminar events in Deadwood, find information & tickets for upcoming the seminar events happening in Deadwood.

Deadweird Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 108 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD

Head to Deadwood for the annual Deadweird celebration. It's how Deadwood does Halloween. Make plans for the annual Monster Ball on Friday (7-10 p.m.), with a live band, dancing and prizes; and the...